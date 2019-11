Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The secret's out!

Studies show millennials would prefer to be left out of 'Secret Santa' office gift exchanges.

According to a new survey from the website Jobsite, up to 35-percent of younger employees say they wouldn't mind if the gift exchange tradition was banned from the job.

The surveys found the office holiday tradition causes anxiety for many millennials. They cite stress over costs and fear of their present being good-enough.