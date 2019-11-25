Tim’s Travels: Don’t miss The Moolah Shiners “Feztival of Trees” this week!

ST. LOUIS -It's not unusual for families to venture out in search of the perfect Christmas tree, however, it is a bit unusual for that tree to come fully decorated with gifts underneath it.

Tim Ezell was browsing through a winter wonderland found a virtual forest of such trees!

The Moolah Shriners are hosting their annual Feztival of Trees through November 30. This magical and exciting Christmas event features 40 exquisitely decorated, gift-filled Christmas trees created by individuals, businesses, and organizations. Each tree with all the gifts has a minimum value of $500, and some are worth well over $1000.

For more information visit: moolah.org/festival-of-trees/.

The Feztival of Trees days/hours are listed below.

Monday, Nov. 25th – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Tuesday, Nov. 26th – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Wednesday, Nov. 27th – 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

Thursday, Nov. 28th – Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 29th – 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

Saturday, Nov. 30th – 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

