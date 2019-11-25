TKO: Hey Mizzou, Arkansas Is Way Worse

Data pix.

Mizzou may find out soon if their NCAA appeal was successful.   The decision could be as soon as Tuesday.  Problem is football fans have lost interest and a bowl game no longer means much.   But Mizzou's opponent this week (Arkansas) is really, really bad.  It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

