Warmer fall temperatures present opportunities for hanging lights, holiday decorations

LADUE, Mo. – It’s looking like the holidays in Tilles Park but it wasn't really feeling like it Monday, with temperatures in the 60s.

With this beautiful weather, it really served as a great opportunity to get any outdoor chores done at home whether it be raking the leaves or putting up the holiday lights.

It’s been a busy season already for local lighting companies. We called several local companies with many of them stating their services are sold out for the season.

So far, the weather has cooperated with hanging lights which starts as early as the first of October. For Jeff Holper, Holper Pest and Animal Solutions, days like this are welcomed this time of the year.

As many of you know the weather for the rest of the week looks pretty unsettled. If you're planning on any outdoor yard work, stay tuned to the Fox 2 forecast. Wednesday will be pretty breezy, so make sure to bring in any holiday decorations that are not secured to your house inside.