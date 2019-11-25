Win the Best Seats in the House – Doobie Brothers

Win Doobie Brothers Tickets before they go on sale!

Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers announced a 30-city North American tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding. TOM JOHNSTON, MICHAEL MCDONALD, PAT SIMMONS and JOHN MCFEE will be back on tour together for the first time in nearly 25 years at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, August 14, 2020!

Fans who attend THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR can expect to hear wide range of the band’s hit songs, including “Listen To The Music,” “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “Long Train Running,” “Black Water,” “What A Fool Believes,” “China Grove,” “Minute By Minute,” “It Keeps You Runnin’,” “Jesus Is Just Alright With Me” and many more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6th at 10am.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

“We’re truly excited about our 50th Anniversary Tour, as it’s a celebration of the band’s entire history. We’ll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music,” said TOM JOHNSTON. The Doobie Brothers represent the best of a diverse range of American musical styles, incorporating elements of Rock n’ Roll, Blues, Soul, Folk, Country, Bluegrass, and R&B. Their sound has influenced artists across all genres of music and their impact on the industry can be seen across generations, from their start in 1970 through to today.

“With the Doobies, everybody in the band was proud to be a Doobie Brother. And to this day, I think of myself as a Doobie Brother — all these years later.” – MICHAEL MCDONALD on NPR’s Ask Me Another (October 25, 2019)

