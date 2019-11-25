Wounded man who walked into police station dies months later

Posted 9:25 am, November 25, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Authorities say a 46-year-old has died about three months after walking to a Missouri police station with a gunshot wound.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Frederick Owens, of Ferguson, died last week, triggering a homicide investigation into his shooting.

Police say he stumbled into a police station on Aug. 24 with a gunshot wound to his torso. He told police he was at an intersection 1 mile away when he got into an argument with a 47-year-old man, who shot him.

Police haven’t released whether anyone is in custody.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.