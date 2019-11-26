× Illinois cruises past Lindenwood in hoops rout

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.- Ayo Dosunmu scored 24 points, five others scored in double digits and Illinois rolled over Division-II Lindenwood 117-65 Tuesday.

Illinois (6-1) shot 39 of 63 from the field for 62 percent, the second game in a row the Illini have shot 60 percent or better.

Illinois also broke a school record for back-to-back points with 237 combined points against Lindenwood and Hampton. The Illini scored 229 points back-to-back in 1993 against American University and Chicago State.

Da’Monte Williams scored a career-high 18 points for Illinois. Trent Frazier scored 17, Andres Feliz 16, Kofi Cockburn 12 points and 8 rebounds, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 10 points. Cockburn just missed his sixth NCAA-leading double-double of the young season, due mostly to playing 22 minutes in the blowout.

Lindenwood was led by T.J. Crockett’s (University City) 24 points. Vijay Blackmon scored 12 and Cameron Scales (Lafayette) added 11 for the Lions.

After a slow start in which they trailed 8-2 with 17:46 to play in the first, the Illini unleased a 21-0 run to take a 23-8 lead, sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from Frazier.