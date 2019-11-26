Council hearing set for Tuesday following concern about county police board member nomination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis County Council will hold a public meeting on Tuesday morning on the nominations for the county police board.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page nominated Dr. Laurie Punch as one of the people on the board who could ultimately supervise the police chief, who supervises thousands of employees.

The St. Louis County Police association opposes the nomination. The issue stems from Facebook posts she made that they feel show passion and emotion instead of objectivity.

Punch is an associate professor of surgery at Washington University focusing on education in gun violence management and prevention.

The county council still could approve her nomination and the nomination of Thomasina Hassler. If so the county police board would have a female majority for the first time in its 64-year history.