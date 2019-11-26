Double shooting in Greater Ville neighborhood leaves one dead

Posted 11:29 am, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, November 26, 2019

ST. LOUIS – One person was killed and another injured in a double shooting Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4200 block of Ashland Avenue, located in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Officers found two victims, a man and woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene but police have yet to specify which person was killed.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.