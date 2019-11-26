× Double shooting in Greater Ville neighborhood leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS – One person was killed and another injured in a double shooting Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4200 block of Ashland Avenue, located in the Greater Ville neighborhood.

Officers found two victims, a man and woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene but police have yet to specify which person was killed.

