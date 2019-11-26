Man charged with sex crime in a Kirkwood Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - A woman at the Kirkwood Walmart was the victim of an alarming sex crime while she was shopping.

The suspect, 57-year-old Casey Damous of St. Louis, has a history of sex offenses going back 30 years.

He’s known to police across St. Louis County, in Kirkwood, Brentwood, Richmond Heights, Creve Coeur, and Shrewsbury. He’s just been charged with one count of felony sex abuse.

In a court document, Kirkwood police give the following account: a woman shopping at the store last week told staff Damous had touched her; store surveillance video shows he was rubbing against her while he had exposed himself.

Court records show Damous’s sex offenses go back to 1989. He’s had five misdemeanor convictions for indecent exposure, felony convictions for sex abuse and failing to register as a sex offender. His longest prison sentence was for seven years but he was released after three. His last criminal conviction in Missouri was in 2010.

He faces up to four years in prison if convicted in the Walmart case. He’s being held without bond with a bond reduction hearing set for next week.