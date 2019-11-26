NGA set to break ground on $1.7 billion north St. Louis campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A billion-dollar construction is expected to begin soon for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in historic north St. Louis. This the largest federal government investment in St. Louis history with the price tag ranging around $1.7 billion dollars to complete.

The site began logistics this fall but the major construction will get underway starting early 2020. The 97-acre site is expected to be completed by 2023, while the operational campus is expected to be completed in 2025.

The NGA has been in St. Louis for nearly seven decades and employs around 3,000 local employees. It is estimated 1,100 workers will be on-site per day during peak construction.

The Department of Labor made action goals that the project would include 6.9 percent female participation by trade and 14.7 percent minority participation by trade.