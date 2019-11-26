Pre-Thanksgiving holiday air travel impacted by weather conditions

Posted 10:22 pm, November 26, 2019, by
Data pix.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is in full swing and there was not shortage of passengers at Lambert International Airport on Tuesday.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday night there were more than 16 delayed arrivals out of Lambert and more than 8 delayed departures. The late departures included flights to Chicago, Washington D.C., Columbus, Denver and other cities.
To add to the travel headaches, staff with Lambert said during the 7 p.m. hour a power glitch impacted some gates and jetway operations. At last check, crews had restored operations to several the gates impacted.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.