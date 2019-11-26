Pre-Thanksgiving holiday air travel impacted by weather conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is in full swing and there was not shortage of passengers at Lambert International Airport on Tuesday.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday night there were more than 16 delayed arrivals out of Lambert and more than 8 delayed departures. The late departures included flights to Chicago, Washington D.C., Columbus, Denver and other cities.

To add to the travel headaches, staff with Lambert said during the 7 p.m. hour a power glitch impacted some gates and jetway operations. At last check, crews had restored operations to several the gates impacted.