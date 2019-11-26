Proud to Serve: US Navy recruiter receives $1,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Chief Petty Officer for the U.S. Navy, Mike Barron, has spent more than 16 years in both the U.S. Navy and Marines. But as a civilian, he spent decades as a police officer in Chesterfield and Frontenac. Tonight, he receives our Proud to Serve salute tonight receiving a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law. His wife nominated him for the award. Read her submission below:

Mike goes above and beyond every day as a father, husband, police officer and Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy. He selflessly gives his time, advice, attention and heart to others all the time. There isn't a phone call he doesn't answer, there isn't a person he would turn away and there isn't a situation he can't handle. He always sees the positive in everything and every one. The amount of people I have personally witnessed him help is unbelievable...he is that person that would give someone the shirt off his own back. Mike has been in the US Military (Marines and Navy) for 16 years and has been a police officer (Chesterfield and Frontenac) for 20 years. He is well respected and our military/police families are extremely important to us. It's second nature. We welcomed our miracle son into the world on April 15th, 2019 and respectively named him after a dear friend Mike served with overseas that lost his battle to cancer several years ago. He has been recognized and has received several awards/medals for his quick thinking and life-saving skills in both the military and as a police officer--from saving multiple people that were involved in a really bad car accident to saving someone's life from a heart attack- he tells them much better than I do :) He wouldn't call himself a hero, but we do. He will always be our hero.

