Severe storms and gusty winds expected Tuesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It is a busy travel week and a chance for severe weather will move across the U.S.Tuesday evening

Tuesday morning begins a stretch of active weather across the Midwest. Scattered showers will develop this morning and continue through the day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It is not an all-day rain. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s by this evening.

Fast-moving strong to severe storms are expected to develop this evening and race through the area by midnight. High winds, hail and even a tornado are all possible.

Following the storms, it will be very windy tonight into Wednesday with westerly winds gusting to 50 mph at times! Wednesday will be partly cloudy and much colder with temperatures in the 40s.

First showers of the day are lifting northeastward. It will be an active day, with rain, strong storms, and gusty winds. Stay with @FOX2now and @kplr11 for the latest. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/PgFvSeDym0 — Angela Hutti (@AngWxGrl) November 26, 2019