Spirit of St. Louis – Pathways to Progress gives hope to those living in poverty

ST. LOUIS - Our Spirit of St Louis campaign is underway and one of our charities is Pathways to Progress, a long-term, intensive case management program assisting north St. Louis County families find ways to overcome poverty.

Knowing there is hope and support available to those living in poverty is their main message.

"We want to encourage members to build up some assets to have options in their life, to be able to make good choices, and to truly have options for where do I want to live, what kind of job do I want to have," said program director Maryn Olson.

Pathways to Progress helps with life skills training, workforce development, budgeting, education, and more. They have five case managers that have helped 90 families since its inception.

Enrollment comes from referrals that are sent out to the community.

We send that referral form to school districts, churches, our partners; they fill out the form and they send it to us,” said member advisor Frankie Small-Woods. “I know that Pathways to Progress is the vehicle for that person to know that they have hope to move on in life.

Pathways to Progress is affiliated with Catholic Charities of St. Louis and St. Francis Community Services.

For the Spirit of St. Louis and in the Spirit of Giving, Fox 2 and KPLR 11, along with Bommarito Automotive Group, encourage you to donate to Pathways to Progress. To learn more about Pathways to Progress, visit ccstl.org/spiritofstlouis.