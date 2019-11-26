St. Charles woman missing for over a month

Kelly Clinton

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old woman who disappeared last month.

According to Lieutenant Tom Wilkison, a police spokesman, Kelly Clinton was last seen October 23 around the 3200 block of Elm Point Industrial.

Clinton, who is homeless, normally kept contact with her family with a cellphone but it’s no longer active.

Anyone with information on Clinton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 626-255-6160.

