ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Police Department 2020 Paw 'n Order Calendar is now available for purchase. When you purchase a calendar, it benefits the St. Louis County Police Athletic League (PAL) and local animal shelters.

St. Louis County Police Spokesman Ben Granda joined Fox 2 to talk about the 12-month calendar that features adoptable cats, dogs, and officers.

For more information or to purchase click here.