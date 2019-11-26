× St. Louis County police ask for help finding missing man with memory loss

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County police department has issued an endangered silver alert for a missing man.

Ronald Webb, 76, was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Webb moved on November 24 and isn’t familiar with the area and suffers from undiagnosed memory loss.

Webb is 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, white t-shirt, and blue jeans.

He drives a red 2010 Chevrolet Equinox with Michigan license plates, DLZ7305.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the St. Louis County police at (636-529-8210).