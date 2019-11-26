TEDxGatewayArch to host bold and brilliant women event at Ferrara Theatre

ST. LOUIS -  TEDxGatewayArch will host a women-focused event at Ferrara Theatre in America`s Center, to showcase six speakers who will share talks to inspire, empower and innovate for change.

Mich Hancock TEDxGatewayArch co-founder and St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones joined Fox 2 to talk about how this event will inspire understandings of new perspectives and empower audiences to shape the future.

For more information visit: tedxgatewayarch.org/tedxgatewayarchwomen-2019

 

Event speakers and presentations include:

· Tishaura Jones - Children`s savings accounts - Small investments in children`s savings accounts will yield several positive results over time.

· Meridith McKinley - Art in urban places - Community, public and urban arts have high importance and impact in everyday life.

· Leilani Carver-Madalon - Empowering authentic confidence - Power is derived from more than perfectionism, develop confidence through self-empowerment.

· Sophia E. Hayes - Science the heck out of climate change - Technology exists that can change the course of the environment with reduction to greenhouse gases.

· Rebecca Clark - Kids need diverse literacy - Youth literacy and education help to allow children an avenue to dream and express themselves.

· Susan Maginn - Divorce teaches spiritual lessons - Divorce has the potential to teach lessons on integrity, acceptance, forgiveness, generosity, and renewal.

