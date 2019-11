Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO- A teenager is now in custody in connection with the accidental shooting of a 12-year-old.

17-year-old Teodoro García is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the probable cause statement, García told police he bought the stolen gun from someone in Lincoln County, later took it to show the group and didn’t think the 12-year-old would pull the trigger.

Police say the child who was shot is expected to recover.