TEH Realty Residents plan protest as problems remain unsolved; HUD may get involved

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- Taj Crenshaw fears his apartment unit will soon be without water. He lives in the Windham Chase apartments in north St. Louis County and says TEH Realty is the owner. He showed us a water-shut off notice from Missouri American Water dated July 16th. Crenshaw said he’s received periodic shut-off notices and was told Tuesday by a water company worker that service could be cut off soon.

“It’s crazy because I stay here and I pay my bills on time,” said Crenshaw. “I do everything right, so why should I have to go through this?”

Attempts to reach TEH Realty for a response have been unsuccessful. One Windham Chase office worker told FOX 2 the property was under new management and this was her first day on the job. Residents say they hear similar responses when they try to report problems.

Some residents at the TEH Realty’s Southwest Crossing Apartments in south St. Louis plan to hold a protest outside that complex’s office from December 1st through the 5th of the month.

“All they’ve done is collect the money and let the property go down,” said Southwest Crossing resident Terrell Woodson.

Carmen Dinwiddie said the heat and oven inside her unit do not work. She worries about celebrating Thanksgiving with her 7-year-old son. “It’s going to be a rough one,” she said.

Dinwiddie will join the protest and hopes it gets the attention of TEH Realty. She said, “They should have to live the way we’re living because we shouldn’t have to live like this.”

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley recently met with residents living in TEH Realty properties. He took to Twitter Tuesday sharing news he talked with HUD Secretary Ben Carson about the situation. https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/1199345278559510531?s=20

TEH Realty properties have been cited multiple times by several communities. The city of Bridgeton tells us the company failed to show up for a recent court hearing and said that hearing has been rescheduled for January 16th.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Attorney General tells us that office has been in contact with federal authorities and is focused on mediating consumer complaints while trying to help residents. He said members of the agency’s consumer protection section have been to St. Louis and Kansas City to accelerate those efforts.