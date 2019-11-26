Tips for charitable giving

November 26, 2019
ST. LOUIS – The holidays are time for celebration and taking stock of what matters. Many people want to give back this time of year. Direct Relief is a nonprofit that does not accept government funding. Just this year, the group has responded to emergencies in 22 countries but organizers want you to know how much of a difference you can make here at home.

Thomas Tighe, president and CEO of Direct Relief, joins Fox 2 News live via satellite to talk about how people can volunteer in their communities or give to the charity of their choice and how to be sure more of their donations go to the intended charity instead of middlemen.

