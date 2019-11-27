ST. LOUIS - Residents in Missouri and Illinois awoke Wednesday to power outages and widespread damage from strong high winds. It also took its took on many trees across the region. Fox 2's Kelley Hoskins reports.
Tree removal companies busy across the bi-state after region hit with high winds
