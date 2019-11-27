Busy day before Thanksgiving at St. Louis Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – This day before Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday period at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

Travel has been relatively smooth for most passengers at Lambert today. However, we did find folks dealing with delays.

Lambert officials are projecting some 24,000 departing passengers passing through checkpoints on this day.

Wind was an issue for some Lambert flights. Our Fox 2 News crew observed a Southwest flight battling the wind as it landed early in the morning. Fortunately, everything was fine with the landing.

Lambert spokesperson Jeff Lea says four Cape Air flights on small, 10-seat planes were actually cancelled because of the wind.

“The main thing, though, is really to stay in contact with your airline through their website or their phone, 1-800 numbers, that type of thing, and just check the status,” he said. “Things may be great on the front-end heading to your destination, may not be coming back. And so, you just have to even though you`re on vacation make sure you stay connected with your airline.”

We met one SLU student who was trying to get home to Dallas. His flight was delayed several hours because of weather issues in the Dallas area.

We also met Dave Svoboda and his wife. They had time to eat as they waited for their delayed flight to Minneapolis. That area has been dealing with winter weather.

“You just have to be patient and know that this is one of the busiest if not the busiest time of the year to travel, and so you have to expect to have things like this,” Svoboda said.

Lea tells us Lambert is projecting a three percent increase in passengers versus last year over the entire 11-day holiday travel period that started last Friday.