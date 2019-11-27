C3 Fitness: Ultimate Thanksgiving Day Workout

ST. LOUIS - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to start preparing for all of those festive calories by getting a good sweat in beforehand.
This Thanksgiving Day workout combines the most effective calorie-burning exercises together into one workout. It alternates between high-intensity exercises and isometric strengthening exercises.
Do these exercises in 30 minutes
Mountain Climbers x 25
Squats x 15
Jumping Jacks x 50
Side Lunges x 20
High Knees x 25
Plank x 1 minute
Burpees x 10
Walking Lunges x 20
Tuck Jumps x 10
Push Ups x 15
Speed Skaters x 25
Side Plank x 30 seconds each side
Man makers x 10 (Jump out from a tuck, one-arm row each arm, then jump back in…repeat)
Sumo Squats x 15
Jump Lunges x 20
Raised Leg Sit Ups x 25
Butt Kicks x 25
Plank Jacks x 15