C3 Fitness: Ultimate Thanksgiving Day Workout

ST. LOUIS - With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to start preparing for all of those festive calories by getting a good sweat in beforehand.

This Thanksgiving Day workout combines the most effective calorie-burning exercises together into one workout. It alternates between high-intensity exercises and isometric strengthening exercises.

Do these exercises in 30 minutes

Mountain Climbers x 25

Squats x 15

Jumping Jacks x 50

Side Lunges x 20

High Knees x 25

Plank x 1 minute

Burpees x 10

Walking Lunges x 20

Tuck Jumps x 10

Push Ups x 15

Speed Skaters x 25

Side Plank x 30 seconds each side

Man makers x 10 (Jump out from a tuck, one-arm row each arm, then jump back in…repeat)

Sumo Squats x 15

Jump Lunges x 20

Raised Leg Sit Ups x 25

Butt Kicks x 25

Plank Jacks x 15

