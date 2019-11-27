Canterbury Enterprises employees stuff hundreds of stockings for the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Christmas is 29 days away which means Santa is busy as may need some extra help, Fox 2's Katherine Hessel was live at Canterbury Enterprises where there are hands hard at work this Christmas season.

Canterbury Enterprises is a non-profit employing people with disabilities in St. Louis County and City. Currently, the employees are working on stuffing stocking to be sold at American Carnival Mart.

All year round workers dedicate their time to projects like light assembly, packaging, mailing and shipping, parts and material salvage, promotion, and retail.

Executive Director Charlie Fischer said, "by working at Canterbury the employees feel a sense of independence and empowerment".

Fischer also states that he has never met a group of people who love coming to work so much, and some employees said they are bummed when they can’t work on the weekends because of having a snow day.

For more information about the work, Canterbury Enterprises provides click here .