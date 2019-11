Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Authorities say a homeless man was taken to the hospital after an abandoned warehouse caught fire just north of downtown St. Louis.

The fire broke out in the 200 block of Cass Avenue and North 2nd Street around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to firefighters, a wall partially collapsed onto the adjacent train tracks, which forced crews to request the train tracks and traffic be temporarily shut down.