ST. LOUIS - The wind was so strong Wednesday morning , it blew the cover off a sign from a store that closed over 2 decades ago.

The sign at West Florissant at Highway 270 now reveals the old Venture Logo.

The sign hasn't been seen since it was covered when the retail chain closed back in 1998.

St. Louisans remember the iconic black and white stripe signs on the stores throughout the area.