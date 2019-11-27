Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Posted 5:17 pm, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39PM, November 27, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead inside a north city home that caught fire.

The fire happened after 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Riverview Boulevard, located in the Baden neighborhood.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, neighbors said there could be somebody inside the single-story residence.

Firefighters found the woman dead inside the home.

Fox 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.