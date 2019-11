Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A powerful storm system is crossing the Midwest sweeping in strong winds and colder temperatures. Tuesday will be very winy with wind gusts of 30 to 55 mph at times resulting in some tree and powerline damage.

Ameren has reported more than 18,000 customers without service in Missouri; many of those customers are located in St. Louis County.

Illinois has reported about 15,000 outages statewide.