STL Moms: Get into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Jubilee

ST. LOUIS - Crystal Smith with STL Moms invites families to join the Christmas Jubilee experience the weekends of December 7 and December 14. This magical event at the Eureka Holiday Inn is filled with planned activities including a visit to Santa's workshop, arts and crafts with Santa's elves, story time with Santa and more to get your family in the holiday spirit.
