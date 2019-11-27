STL Moms: Get into the holiday spirit at the Christmas Jubilee

Posted 11:01 am, November 27, 2019
ST. LOUIS - Crystal Smith with STL Moms invites families to join the Christmas Jubilee experience the weekends of December 7 and December 14. This magical event at the Eureka Holiday Inn is filled with planned activities including a visit to Santa's workshop, arts and crafts with Santa's elves, story time with Santa and more to get your family in the holiday spirit.

