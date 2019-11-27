Tim’s Travels: Fall in love with more than a million dazzling lights at the 7th annual Garden Glow

ST. LOUIS - The holiday season is here which means it is time for the 7th annual Garden Glow at Missouri Bontanical Garden.  This year, the event includes a new holiday-themed animation on Tower Grove House and pajama night and of course all of the traditional favorites.

Tim Ezell was surrounded by more than a million dazzling lights celebrating new experiences.

For more information visit: www.mobot.org/glow

Garden Glow
Missouri Botanical Garden
Open through Jan. 4 (Closed Dec. 9, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day)
5 to 10 p.m., last entry at 9 p.m.

 

