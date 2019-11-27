TKO: Sheldon Richardson Steps Up

Posted 10:39 pm, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:40PM, November 27, 2019
Data pix.

There was a recent fundraiser for Matthews-Dickey boys and girls club and they were just a bit short of their goal.   That's when the former Gateway Tech and Mizzou football star Sheldon Richardson delivered a huge pledge.  It's the focus of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

