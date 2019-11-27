× Watch Guns ‘N Hoses event live online

ST. LOUIS – If you couldn’t make it out to the Enterprise Center to watch the 33rd annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses in person, you can still watch the event live online!

A sold-out crowd of more than 18,000 filled the Enterprise Center to watch 15 fights between police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel.

All money raised from Wednesday’s event benefits The Backstoppers, which supports families of first responders who have died or been catastrophically injured in the line of duty.

To date, Gun ‘N Hoses has raised $7.6 million for The Backstoppers, which has supported more than 170 families in its 60-year history.

Fox 2/News 11 is the media sponsor for Guns ‘N Hoses.

Click here to find a live stream of Guns ‘N Hoses events (free sign-up required).