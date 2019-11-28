Brass Rail restaurant to deliver 10,000 free Thanksgiving meals to local families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A local restaurant is whipping up more than 10,000 Thanksgiving meals to deliver to families in need.

The Brass Rail and volunteers started cooking the Sunday before Thanksgiving and worked around the clock to ensure anyone wishing to receive a dinner can do so Thursday.

Each made-from-scratch meal includes turkey, ham, and all the trimmings, and cookies.

Last year, restaurant owner Scott Ellinger added a winter clothes donation to the delivery and is looking forward to doing it again this year.

The restaurant will be open fro 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. No reservations are required, and walk-ins are welcome for the scratch-made buffet.