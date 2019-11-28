Gun violence continues in St. Louis City through Thanksgiving holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Investigations didn’t stop this Thanksgiving Day for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department as authorities responded to several shootings in the city, two of them fatal.

Police vehicles lit up the 1400 block of Arlington in north city before the sun came up.

“It’s just all over,” said resident Maria Lanning. “It’s never going to stop.”

At around 12:30 a.m., police said a suspect shot a man in his 40s in the chest. One person of interest was taken into custody. The victim, who is not yet identified, went to an area hospital where he later died.

As Thanksgiving Day meals were being prepared, shots rang out again just four miles down the road.

In this case, two men were shot around 1:30 p.m. on North Broadway. One was shot in the back and the other in the head. One victim died and the other rushed to a hospital.

Gun violence continued in south city as police received calls for shootings within a 15-minute window. Residents in the area said they’ve become calloused to the crime scenes.

“You hear a gunshot, it’s just normal; it is what it is,” said resident Eric Schirmin. “South St. Louis for you.”

Those reports of shootings were in the 7400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, the 3500 block of Grand Boulevard, and at South Jefferson and Texas avenues.

No additional details were released on the incidents.

Anyone with information that could help solve these crimes is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.