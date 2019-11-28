Holiday Lights opens at Warm Springs Ranch on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONVILLE, Mo. – They are cozying up to the holidays at Warm Springs Ranch. Employees at the central Missouri home of the Budweiser Clydesdales were stringing up the final lights for their Holiday Lights celebration.

“It’s a lot like the Brewery Lights experience but you’re going to see a lot more and you’re going to be able to get up close and personal with the horses than at the brewery itself,” said Mark Boese, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch. “Tons of lights. You’ll see lights from the time you get on our property until the time you leave. It’s a 25,000 square-foot barn; just the lights on the outside is a lot. We have a lot of Christmas trees on the inside, I don’t know how many we have. But we also have our bottle Christmas tree."

Everything is oversized at this central Missouri spot.

“We measure them at the tallest point of their shoulder which is right here and called the Wither,” Boese said. “So we measure from the ground down. So he’s 18 hands, so he’s like six foot.”

Holiday Lights returns for its third year, opening the Warm Springs Ranch to horse fans of all ages nightly through December 29.

But this year’s free-range VIP tour offers Clydesdale fans a first.

“This is one of our VIP stalls you can rent out for the night for $1,000,” Boese said. “That’s going to come with a nice refrigerator full of AB products and you’re going to be able to get your choice of two different menus for food. And you’re going to be able to have this stall from the time you get here from five and eight. And it’s your own private stall and you can come in and out as much as you want and go enjoy the lights and take it easy and go enjoy some refreshments and go back.”

Look for new babies McKay and Sarah, who will be part of the seasonal celebration.

“This foal here, her name is Gloria and she was born the night the Blues won the Stanley Cup,” Boese said. “She will be on display when you come for Holiday Lights. You’ll get to meet Gloria. She’s got her own personality but she knows she’s a star. She doesn`t mind the attention.”

And for those getting up to see Gloria, look for these two new babies born in September to be settled into a stall during a festive season.

“You’ll be able to see her when you come here for Holiday Lights,” Boese said. “We’ll have all the names on the stalls so you know who’s who and be able to identify Gloria.”