Inspired Kirkwood 5-year-old takes on mission to help the homeless

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - It is the season of giving and a local girl is giving back to her community. It all started with a book and now she is on a mission to feed the homeless.

"She said she read a story," said Alicia Marshall. "In the story, the little boy had a magic power and he wanted to help the world and decided to feed the homeless."

Five-year-old Paris Williams put her inspiration into action.

"I decided that when I got home I would make care packages for the homeless so they would have some food to eat," she said.

Paris is filling the bags with necessities for the homeless.

"I put some crackers, gloves and I drew some pictures too on the bags," she said.

Paris is doing what she can to give back to her community.

"Some of them say, 'God bless.' I put messages so they would read them if they felt sad and they would feel better," said Paris.

Paris is on a mission to hand out as many care packages as possible. She has handed out 40 so far.

"It makes me very proud. Sorry, I'm getting emotional," Alicia said. "I'm happy she has a big heart, she's caring and thinks about others as well as herself."

A little girl with a huge heart, proving no gesture is ever too small to make a difference.