Local St. Louis artist touches the hearts of the community for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELLWOOD, MO - Thanksgiving is in full effect and one local St. Louis rap artist Rahli is paying it forward.

On the Sunday before Thanksgiving artist Rahli provided his community with a Thanksgiving Food drive at a local convenience market located in the heart of Dellwood Missouri.

The 27-year-old grew up just blocks away from the market and just recently released a new mixed tape titled 'Dellwood Market', showing his dedication to his roots.

The generous young artist not only provided the community with free turkeys, but volunteers also passed out food and hot chocolate. There was an array of activities and music for people to enjoy while bonding.

Rahli's close relatives, local residents, friends, and even Riverview Gardens High School Principal Mrs. Nave stopped by to grab a plate and show their support.

" It is more to me, I'm more than my music", said Rahli.

His love for the community runs deep; earlier this month he supplied locals with Rahli care packages that contained chips, water, french bread and a variety of lunch meat.

For more information on Rahli follow him on facebook at Rentdue Rahli.