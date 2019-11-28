O’Fallon, Missouri restaurant serves 10,000 meals to families in need on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - An O'Fallon restaurant owner is making sure those in need have a hot and delicious dinner for Thanksgiving.

Nearly 2,000 volunteers came out to The Brass Rail Steakhouse on Thursday to help prep, package, and deliver homemade meals to those in need.

Restaurant owner Scott Ellinger said volunteers have been putting the event on for six years now. This year, they were able to serve more than 10,000 meals to families in our community.

The volunteers also dropped off warm clothes such as hats and clothes with each family.