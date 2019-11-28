Oskar Sundqvist joins growing list of Blues on injured reserve

Posted 5:34 pm, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, November 28, 2019

Oskar Sundqvist #70 of the St. Louis Blues is escorted to the penalty box after being called for a cross-checking penalty against the Boston Bruins during the second period in Game One of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on May 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist was placed on injured reserve after leaving Wednesday’s game at Tampa Bay with what was described as a lower-body injury.

The team said in a statement Thursday that Sundqvist’s status would be re-evaluated once the Blues return from a road trip. St. Louis plays in Dallas Friday night and returns Saturday to face the Pittsburgh Penguins that evening at Enterprise Center.

Forward Austin Poganski was recalled from San Antonio.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report Sundqvist could be out for a lengthy period, according to head coach Craig Berube, and is wearing a walking boot on his right foot.

