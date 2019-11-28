Some families opt for trips to St. Louis Zoo, Steinberg Rink on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There was on and off cold rain and sleet in St. Louis but it didn’t stop many families from spending time outside on this holiday.

It’s clear that not all Thanksgiving celebrations are focused on turkey, drinks, and football but rather spending time with family, even if it means braving the cold weather.

On Thursday, the St. Louis Zoo and the Steinberg Ice Rink were both open in Forest Park. They both drew a good crowd on turkey day.

The zoo was open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Steinberg is open until 11 p.m.

“It’s been kind of a family tradition for us for a few years. We have cousins, and uncles that are in town,” said one zoo visitor. “So, we all get together, bring the kids out, let them have a good time and enjoy a little bit of nature.”

The zoo’s Wild Lights start Friday night at 5:30 p.m. Admission to the light show ranges from $8 to $11. The display runs through December 30 on select days.