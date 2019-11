Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of people are expected in downtown St. Louis Thursday morning for the 35th annual Ameren Thanksgiving Day Parade.

More than 130 floats, cars, balloons, and marching bands will march along Market Street from 20th Street to Broadway.

As always Santa Claus will make a special appearance at the end of the parade.

The parade begins at 8:45 a.m.