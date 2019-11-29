Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 29, 2019

Posted 11:57 pm, November 29, 2019, by

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, November 29, 2019.

Data pix.
Segment One previews all of tomorrow's high school football championships and semi-final playoff games going on in both Missouri and Illinois. Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow was joined on set by Chaminade head football coach Antoine Torrey. His team played three of the remaining teams alive in the Missouri state football playoffs. The Red Devils faced DeSmet, Lutheran North and Zumwalt North during their just completed season. If anyone knows these remaining playoff teams, it's Coach Torrey.

Data pix.
Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these high school basketball games:

St. Mary's at East St. Louis

Triad at Granite City

Carbondale at Alton

Ritenour vs O'Fallon

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.