Black Friday rush at shopping areas across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Many retailers have been offering Black Friday sales online this week but a handful of discounts were reserved for shoppers who shopped in-store on Friday.

Several stores offered doorbuster deals on electronics like televisions, tablets, computers and coffee makers.

"Earlier this week, we did have about 60 percent of our Black Friday ad live already, so it's been really good for us," said Jordan Lee from Best Buy in Brentwood. "It's been a lot easier for the customer, so they don't have to deal with all the hustle and bustle. It's that 40 percent of extra stuff that's coming out (Friday) that everybody's in for."

The parking lot was at capacity at St. Louis Premium Outlets, where shoppers were racking up savings on already discounted merchandise. A line of customers waited to get into the Kate Spade store to get 70 percent off their purchase plus an additional 25 percent off on select items.

Retailers are rewarding Black Friday shoppers with reason to return. Target shoppers who spend $50 in-store will get a 20 percent off coupon for a future visit. Kohl's shoppers will earn $15 in Kohl's cash for every $50 spent in-store.