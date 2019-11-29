Bud Light Championship Edition pack features Blues’ Stanley Cup win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Bud Light is here to help just in time for the holidays!

Anheuser-Busch is debuting a special pack of Bud Light bottles to celebrate the St. Louis Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

The bottles are packaged in a box with the Gateway Arch on the front and a description of each bottle’s design on the back.

The pack includes three ’67 bottles that feature various moments in Blues history.

The 2019 Champions bottle commemorates the Blues Stanley Cup victory and highlights what we now know as the heritage Blues colors. It has the scores of each Stanley Cup Final game printed on the back of the bottle. The ‘Gloria, Gloria’ bottle highlights the Blues game-winning anthem.