Endangered Wolf Center offers unique holiday gifts for animal lovers

Posted 10:10 am, November 29, 2019, by
EUREKA, Mo.  - If you're looking for a unique holiday gift for that animal lover on your shopping list the Holiday Boutique at the Endangered Wolf Center has everything you need.

Holiday Boutique features a variety of animal-themed clothing, plush toys and other items for children and adults, with all proceeds going to support the conservation work of this internationally acclaimed center.

Endangered Wolf Center Holiday Boutique
9:00am - 5:00pm Tomorrow
www.EndangeredWolfCenter.org

