Former deputy pleads guilty to child molestation, porn

Posted 6:23 am, November 29, 2019, by

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A former Webster County deputy accused of child molestation has pleaded guilty.

Station KYTV reports that Brent Grey entered the pleas Wednesday.  The three felony charges: child molestation, possessing more than 20 images of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child by creating child pornography.

Authorities say the allegations involved a girl under the age of 14.

Grey was fired from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in January 2018.

