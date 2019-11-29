Fox 2’s Elliott Davis act of kindness gets homeless mother, disabled son off the street Thanksgiving night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Fox 2’s Elliot Davis act of kindness helped a homeless woman and her disabled son stay warm during the holiday weekend.

Michell Brass who had been at the bus stop across from St. Louis City Hall expressed that temporary housing and financial resources are not available during her time of need in the city of St. Louis.

Davis booked the motel room Thanksgiving night after realizing how life-threatening the cold temperatures would be for the St. Louisans without homes. He posted about it on social media and soon her interview with Davis on Facebook went viral.

“At least Thanksgiving is ending up better than it started”, Brass said.

She hugged Davis and thanked him, she was touched by the unexpected kindness.