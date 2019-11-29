× Man killed in hit and run incident in Lemay

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was struck and killed by a passing car Friday afternoon while trying to cross the street, the St. Louis County Police Department said.

According to Sergeant Benjamin Granda, a police spokesman, the hit and run incident occurred just before 4:25 p.m. in the 9300 block of S. Broadway, located in Lemay.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later. Police did not identify the victim.

Investigators learned the victim was attempting to cross S. Broadway near the Weiss Avenue intersection when he was struck.

The vehicle that struck the man fled the area.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. If you wish to remain anonymous or possibly receive a reward, you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.